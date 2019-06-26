Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State says the command seized a total of 6,726,012 kilograms of hard drugs from June 2018 till date.

The commander made the disclosure at a news conference on Tuesday in Kano as part of events to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, celebrated annually on June 26.

The day was set aside by UN to bring to the fore, challenges encountered by countries and individuals through illicit drugs sale and consumption, as well as step up campaigns on its ills.

Abdul said that within the period under review, the command intercepted 3,201,155 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian Hemp.

He added that the command also seized 3,370,911 kilogrammes of psychotropic substance and 150.007 kilogrammes of khat, a marijuana-like leaf imported from South Africa.

He further revealed that 3.190 kilogrammes of cocaine had also been intercepted by the command within the one year.

The NDLEA boss also disclosed that the agency had within the period under review, seized 29.3 kilogrammes of heroin.

Giving a further breakdown of the success achieved, Abdul said the command arrested 725 suspects, out of whom, 620 males and 105 females.

“This is an unprecedented success that has never been achieved within a short period of time since the establishment of this command,” he said

The commander further disclosed that the command had secured the conviction of 47 suspects, nabbed with cocaine and heroin.

He further revealed that the command arrested suspected notorious members of a drug syndicate enroute Saudi Arabia with 2.92 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“The statistics recorded shows a decline in the demand and supply of some substances such as tramadol and codeine, as a result of constant operations by officers of the Kano State command,” said the commander

He, however, added that the lack of adequate manpower, shortage of logistics, the lack of enough facilities to accommodate addicts that required counselling and rehabilitation were some of the command’s major challenges.

”Also, the lack of cooperation by some communities is affecting our work,” Abdul said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

