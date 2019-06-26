Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu appears to have poured salt into injury as he called on Nollywood legend, Genevieve Nnaji to marry him as he is very romantic.

Maduagwu is known for always insulting fellow actors and actresses who misbehaved.

He took to him Instagram page on Tuesday to call out Nnaji, who is a single mother, for marriage, saying he would become a great step father to her daughter.

Maduagwu wrote: “Genevieve Nnaji, I am ready to become a great step father to your daughter if you marry me…Everyone knows I am the most romantic popular actor in Nollywood, and the only popular actor big enough to getting the attention of Chrissyteigen in America.

“That is why so many popular Yoruba actresses visit different churches to fast and pray for me to be their boyfriend, even if it’s for a day, because they know I can use money to pamper a woman like ” Kilode “. But right now, my heart is telling me Genevieve Nnaji is the right woman for me.

“She is a beautiful jewel, a great actress, and a good role model to our kids in Nigeria. I know haters will say “but she is a mother already, ” well, being a single mum is the new sexy, and also, the best job in the #world, I don’t mind being a step father to her priceless daughter.”

