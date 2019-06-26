Miracle Igbokwe Ikechukwu, winner of 2018 Big Brother Naija (BBN) ‘Double Wahala’ reality show has obtained certification as “Instrument Rated” pilot.

Ikechukwu celebrated the feat on his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu, saying: A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. ✈️“Instrument Rated!”😎.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank🙏🏾 You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate 🙌🏾… GOD Bless.. 👨🏽‍✈️”

In January this year, Miracle announced on the same platform that he has enrolled at Epic Flight Academy, Florida, United States to complete his aviation training and obtain his commercial pilot license, CPL.

Born on 17 February, 1995 in Lagos, Miracle Igbokwe Ikechukwu’s home state is Imo. He attended Dee Unique International High School in Owerri.

In pursuit of his desire to become a pilot, he went to study at the IAC International Aviation College. He also was a student of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, which is in Zaria, where he obtained the pilot license.

From Google checks, PM NEWS can understand why the feat of obtaining pilot certification is a big deal for Ikechukwu, who is hoping to become a commercial plane pilot.

“An Instrument Rating is a rating that is added to a Private Pilot or Commercial Pilot License and refers to the qualifications that a pilot must have in order to fly under Instrument Flight Rules or IFR. … The check ride is divided into an oral part and a flight part.

In the US, a pilot is required to have completed a minimum of 35 hours of flight instruction and 35 hours of ground instruction to obtain the instrument rating. The Instrument Rating costs approximately $7,920. This cost includes flight time, flight instruction, ground instruction, books and supplies, written exam fees, and checkride fees.

“You must have logged the following: At least 50 hours of cross-country flight time as pilot in command. At least 10 of these hours must be in airplanes for an instrument-airplane rating. A total of 40 hours of actual or simulated instrument time.

“The length of time it takes to earn your Instrument Rating depends upon how often you fly. You can receive your Instrument rating in as little as 30 days if you fly everyday. Most students fly on average 2-3 times per week. At this pace you can receive your Instrument rating in as little as 90 days”.

