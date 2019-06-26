By Paul Iyoghojie

A female Manager with Capital Investment Group Limited, Confidence Onabu 32, and two others have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly conniving to defraud their employer of the sum of USD 298,000 equivalent to N112,000,000 during working hours.

Other managers charged over the alleged fraud include Gbenga Obasa, 43 and Samuel Adamu 33.

The accused persons were arrested by the operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a two-count of stealing.

Police Counsel, George Nwosu told the court in charge No/B/36.2019 that the accused person committed the alleged offence between 28 November and 3 December 2018 at Capital Investment Group Limited in Lagos.

Nwosu informed the court that the accused connived to steal the sum of USD298,000 equivalent to N112,000,000 belonging to their employer, Capital Investment Group Limited.

He said that the alleged fraud was uncovered when the management of Capital Investment Group audited their account books.

Nwosu said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under Section 411 and 287 (7) (8) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences in the open court and Chief Magistrate, Folashade Botoku granted them bail in the sum of N10m each with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 28 June,2019 for mention.

Botoku ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri and Ikoyi Prison respectively till they perfected the bail conditions.

