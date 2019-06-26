Dr Felix Owolabi, ex- Eagles midfielder and other football enthusiasts have commended the Super Eagles for winning their match over Guinea in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Owolabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday that the Eagles displayed high level of patriotism, which gave them the desired victory.

The Super Eagles’s lone goal, through Kenneth Omeruo, in the second half of the game, gave them the desired victory over their opponents.

Owolabi, popularly known as `Owo-Blow’, described the match as “fantastic and marvelous”, pointing out that the match was their best in recent times.

“The Eagles played too much of defensive in the first half of the game. They got more coordinated in the second half, which fortified the attack to secure the lone goal.

“They displayed high level of patriotism and played like the Eagles of our time. I will love them to keep the tempo going,’’ said elated Owolabi.

He thanked God that the team has been able to secure six points in the group and urged them to keep the tempo.

“When they continue with the winning streak, other teams will be afraid of playing them.’’

For Mr Jubril Mohammed who served as counsel to the late footbal maestro, Rashidi Yekini, the victory ” is well deserved”.

Mohammed described the match as keenly played, saying the Eagles had to come all out to secure the victory as promised.

“The transition from the midfield to the attack needs to be worked upon and the attackers must continue to play to instruction,’’ he advised.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

