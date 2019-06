OBO, ”Wonder Woman” crooner Davido took to social media to felicitate with his personal assistant Lati Biola popularly known as Lati as he becomes a year older.

Davido wrote a very touching message on his page and it reads:

Happy Bday my Right hand man!! Best friend ! Big brother!! Confidant!!! And best believe if u try me!! 400 go enter ur soul!!!! Today lion must enter blood 😰😂 love u my ARUBA 💪🏿💪🏿!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @lt_ddon

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp