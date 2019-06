Toke Makinwa on her Toke Moments vlog shares a sibling moment with her kid brother, the duo go down memory lane, sharing what their family relationship has been like.

She wrote:

I see a lot of Youtubers do sibling videos and I decided to do one with my baby brother. We talk about almost everything, I forgot to drill him about the ladies but it is worth the watch.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp