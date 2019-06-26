Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Ceec has been gifted a brand new car for being the face of Royal Hairs as a brand Ambassador. The entrepreneur was also given a Mercedes Benz during the reopening of the hair store on Sunday.

The 27 year old shared the good news on her Instagram page saying; No chess moves, always God’s grace. Thank you so much #royalhairs for this blessing, paid full fees on signing and now he added this car. Odogwu! your shop will never burn. I am so grateful !!! Spartans, we have work to do!!!

