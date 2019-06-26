Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Round of 16 at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt after beating Guinea 1-0 on Wednesday.

Kenneth Omeruo’s 73 minutes header from a corner kick gave the Super Eagles the victory after the Nigerian side mounted pressure on the Guinean half in the second half.

Moses Simon, who had taken several fruitless corner kicks in the match delivered a perfect one this time around.

Omeruo jumped highest to meet the ball from the corner kick and finished behind the helpless keeper with a fine header inside the left post. The defence stared motionlessly at each other. It was a peach of a goal.

Earlier on 66th minute, Oghenekaro Etebo’s fine free-kick was parried by the Guinean keeper, Ibrahim Kone.

On 61’st minute, Alex Iwobi received a low pass just outside the box and unleashed a fine strike towards the right post. Ibrahim Kone pulled off a reflexive save to block his effort.

Details later…

