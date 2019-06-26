Amidst current protests by some faceless group against some principal aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, the Buhari-Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM) has condemned the protests, saying it is infantile and jejune.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade said it was particularly tragic that a man who worked tirelessly with Buhari as the Chief of Staff to transform the country was being vilified.

Seyi said, ‘’The Chief of Staff is the engine room of any administration. Abba Kyari has proven his mettle in office. We are very proud of him and presently canvassing for him to continue in office. As far as we are concerned, the protest is ill-thought, pointless and unfortunate and we are not part of it.

“We commend the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as a hardworking statesman serving the nation tirelessly. As Chief of Staff to the President, he has taken inspirational superiority to the exemption of his duties; he has given his greatest loyally, and has been active to the many successes of the Buhari administration.

“We have no doubt that those who took to the streets against a key player in the Buhari administration are sponsored elements who can best be described as nemesis of progress.

“His academic prowess is not in doubt. He had a solid background in Sociology and Law from two of the best universities in the world but later veered into Banking where he rose to the highest position in one of Nigeria’s most influential banks, United Bank for Africa Plc. (UBA).

“The Cambridge-trained lawyer who once worked for the law firm of Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo had never been a politician but had since 2015 successfully implemented the agenda of President Buhari.

“So we are amused that some people somewhere could insinuate that the President is being controlled by his employee or anybody in the Presidency by whatever name they chose to call them.

“The President we know is his own man and we have his authority to say that the buck stops on his table.’’

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

