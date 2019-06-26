The police on Wednesday arraigned six men who allegedly broke into the house of a Lagos State Judge and stole jewellery worth N30 million, in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The police charged Mujaudu Alawiye, 59, Achrigbo Sunday, 20, Emmanuel Frank, 23, Akintunde Jude, 28, Adeniji Bashir,18, and Boniface Nneji, 52 with four counts of conspiracy, breaking and entering and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Edward Abiodun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 28, at about noon at Chevron, Ajah, Lagos.

Abiodun alleged that the defendants broke and entered Justice Mariam Emeya’s house and stole jewellery worth N30 million.

According to the prosecutor, the jewellery stolen included four sets of gold bangles, gold chains, gold rings and pendants, among others.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (5) (f), 307 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate O.O. Oshin, admitted Alawiye and Nneji, to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She also admitted Sunday, Frank, Jude and Bashir to bail in the sum N300, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case until July 3, for mention.

