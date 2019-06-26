Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command says it has secured the release of three kidnapped Lebanese abducted on 8 June 2019. They were rescued unhurt.

A statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the Command in the early hours of Tuesday secured freedom for the three Lebanese.

The Lebanese were abducted on 8 June at about 0740Hours from a construction site at Andoni-Opobo-Unity road in Andoni Local Government Area.

The victims are Engr. Tony Stephan, Chandy Lahoud and Emile Skaff.

The PPRO said ”the Victims were rescued as a result of the intense pressure mounted on their abductors by the Police, complemented by the strategic role played by the Chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Lawrence Paul.

”The victims have been debriefed and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital,” he added.

He said efforts have been intensified to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier given the Andoni Council of Chiefs 72 hours ultimatum to ensure the release of the kidnapped Lebanese or have their certificates of recognition withdrawn.

Appeals were made by the Council of Chiefs and influential politicians in Andoni to Governor Wike to allow for more time to make contacts.

It was not clear if ransom was paid before their abductors set them free.

