Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has tasked stakeholders from various sectors of the economy, to proffer ways of accelerating development of the pharmaceutical sector, through research and development.

According to him, expansion of the pharmaceutical sector would ensure national growth, prosperity and address new challenges in the health sector.

He made the appeal at the presidential inauguration of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) Health Engagement Education Access Discourse (HEEAD) on Monday in Abuja.

The Vice President, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullazeez Mashi, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had made appreciable progress in the healthcare sector, but that there were still significant barriers to quality healthcare provision to the population.

He added that “this important meeting by NIPRD is coming at the right time when the present administration has taken several steps toward the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

“This discourse should therefore focus on expanding the local content value of the nation’s pharmaceutical sector for national economic growth and prosperity”, he advised.

