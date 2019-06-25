Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, the social networking giant got a special surprise on landing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday: the entry stamp on his passport, came along with a special welcome sticker, which has the iconic Twitter logo bird.

Dorsey tweeted a photo of the Dubai entry stamp and the special welcome sticker, and wrote in Arabic: “Marhaba Dubai,” which means ‘Hello Dubai’.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, launched his Twitter handle after receiving Dorsey.

“We are pleased to have hosted Twitter’s CEO and cofounder @jack on his first visit to the Middle East and the UAE. I am also pleased to have launched my new Twitter account in his presence,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

“Dubai and Twitter share many aspects in common. Both stand as global hubs open for people, build bridges of understanding and dialogue among nations and represent platforms to nurture youth’s energies and creativity.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who also received Dorsey tweeted: “We welcome @jack, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and a leader of positive change on social media, to the United Arab Emirates.”

