Lanre Babalola

Tosin Odunfa, the fellow who posed as the young man who ordered Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka to move out of his seat on a plane has denied being the impudent young man.

Odunfa who works at EbonyTV made this clarification on his twitter handle: TVTosin @TosinOdunfa some hours ago.

He said he was just trying to create a plausible scenario on why the youths must rise up and defend their future from the ageing-patriarchal society that doesn’t know the damage it is doing to their future.

Read his tweet below and the reactions of some Nigerians to his prank:

The story was meant to help drive home the point that Youth have to rise up to realize that there is a clear and present threat to their future by an ageing-patriarchal society that doesn’t know the damage it is doing to our future. Women are at risk too. #YouthandWomenArise — TVTosin (@TosinOdunfa) June 25, 2019

Tosin Odunfa Said it in his page that he isn't the guy. He only created a scenario.

We cannot all swallow everything we see in the media when we're not Americans. The University of Mannittawiw doesn't exist. He didn't sit close to Wole Soyinka. He studied chemical engineering. pic.twitter.com/QgPrVB1FYZ — D'Wicked Twista (@daplottwista) June 25, 2019

Lol. Tosin Odunfa must be laughing so hard wherever he is tonight. Na these copy and paste merchants I pity pass. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 24, 2019

Uncle jimi, the said reaction has been found to be false. The said guy, Tosin Odunfa works with Ebony Tv and he has come out to say he was only creating a scenerio. Besides, no Uni bears that name. Attached are some twitter screenshots. pic.twitter.com/QkPmGO1NMG — Akin-Alade (@taylorakinwale) June 25, 2019

If I didn’t know Tosin Odunfa, I would have at least googled ‘University of Mannittawiw’. It hurts to see supposed media platforms run with every social media post as news. It is a disgusting disgrace. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 24, 2019

First of all, Tosin Odunfa is a liar, University of Mannittawiw doesn’t exist. How can you work for Mo & not know Prof. Wole Soyinka. You’ve a PHD teaching Electromagnetic theory but a TV presenter at EbonyLife. This dodo you & Mo Abudu is frying has dried to black Kpekere. pic.twitter.com/PQf5lm8ggc — Daughter of Eve: Brown Sugar ⚪ (@DaughterOf_eve) June 24, 2019

LOL, Tosin Odunfa that I know is a pleasant media personality who works at EbonyLife TV. There’s no way that Tosin Odunfa doesn’t know about Wole Soyinka like this comment on Tonye Cole’s post says. Lol pic.twitter.com/CxFTrsAxaA — Omawumi O (@ormainy) June 24, 2019

After reading Tosin odunfa’s comment you will realize Nigerians just like to carry others people business on their head, Wole Soyinka clearly didn’t take it as anything because he was wrongfully sitting on someone’s seat ! Who is tonye cole ? pic.twitter.com/pTCSn4GkTV — Tosho MJ ❼ (@richtosho) June 25, 2019

Tosin Odunfa is not lying o. In fact, he was our course Rep at the University of Mannittawiw. Even Mo Abudu be lecturer for the school. Haba Nigerians can hate? Na because say the school dey for WAKANDA and una no fit attend am an why…smh pic.twitter.com/WBrGspMrsb — Victor Okorafor (@victorOkorafo) June 25, 2019

The Tosin Odunfa guy simply did an IQ test on our @Twitter ‘intellectuals’ and the result did not come as a surprise, my only disappointment is that the on line Editor of the almighty @GuardianNigeria had an IQ score of 70.

The good news is @GuardianNigeria deleted the ‘news’ https://t.co/0Ro1902ipH — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 25, 2019

Never be too quick to judge the action of others. My take from Tosin Odunfa comment. #wolesoyinka pic.twitter.com/XVsREZlO0F — DuchessAbiisola (@abisinuolaa) June 24, 2019

Tosin Odunfa is such a brilliant man. He already wrote a novel out of the whole thing…Lol the signs were there but most of us didn’t notice on time that he was just painting a scenario 😂

First of all, he’s not the man in quote

2ndly, there’s no University of Mannittawiw 😂 — Chief Obi (@leslieobinna) June 25, 2019

The height of clout chasing is when your university is in the hidden city of Mannittawiw, on the mountain between Kuvukiland and Wakanda. By the way Ogbeni Tosin, Broda Sikiru also had his PhD in Yoruba Engineering from your university too pic.twitter.com/m68zX9qCzW — Adewole Adekola 🇳🇬 (@a_adewole) June 24, 2019

Mr Tonye cole and other so called upright mother's out there are really part of the problem we are facing in this society. Imagine what mo abudu said about Tosin.I believe prof wole soyinka tested the guy &he passed. Prof is a man that wants people to always claim their right. pic.twitter.com/MGlkeYDwPQ — Abisoladot (@Xquizit_Abiodun) June 24, 2019

How amazing? Mo Abudu is one of the people to comment on Tonye Cole update and muscle man turned out to be Tosin. Tosin present on EbonyLife. Will Mo Abudu change her word or view on the issue? Objectivity is KEY, this is a reminder. pic.twitter.com/VNbstDzC8B — Olúmidé F Mákànjúọlá (@O_Makanjuola) June 24, 2019

Now imagine if Mo Abudu was Tosin 's employer… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mzs5lwLdLa — TALIS ARMANII KHALIFA (@armaniiNGR) June 24, 2019

Nigerian protesters invade University of Mannittawiw compound, demands sack of one of its lecturer Tosin Odunfa! pic.twitter.com/p987Zm4UqO — Mayor Of Obudu (@JudeAgba) June 25, 2019

I can’t say Tosin didn’t seat beside WS but WS can NEVER refer to Pirate as a secret cult.

If you know,you know — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) June 24, 2019

Hope the Tosin guy is real though pic.twitter.com/PB4PK1nVkT — Ethel Moses (@Etebuddy1) June 24, 2019

Dear @GuardianNigeria, maybe you people will finally learn that not every Instagram post/comment can be taken and reported as NEWS. Especially not by a respected national paper. Smh. pic.twitter.com/kjwZSblELz — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) June 25, 2019

Says the man who in 2006 insulted the same Wole Soyinka anyhow because WS criticized OBJ. The man who insulted Chinua Achebe in 2004 because CA turned down a National Honour. Uncle Femi, please go back to your seat. https://t.co/QCn7Pdic61 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the search for the young man in the encounter with Wole Soyinka continues. He is yet to identify himself and many Nigerians want to know him.

