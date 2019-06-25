Seun Kuti, son of late Afro beat superstar Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has bared his mind on the controversy surrounding the weekend encounter between Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and a young man who asked him to move over to the seat assigned to him in a plane.

Seun spoke his mind in a post on Instagram.

”That being said, the Nigerian professional class is callous and exemplified by this whole WS issue. The only culture they know is Agbada and how to respect elders. Just aesthetics nothing concrete. This ‘respecting elders’ is just an excuse not to stand up to elders!! To go around sucking up and kisses donkeys!( u know the right word). Ask them other than their agbada and ‘respecting elders’ what other african culture do they practice or hold higher than European and Arabic ideals. Ask them, the answer is Zero, Zilch, Nada. Respecting the elders the Nigerian professional class’ shelter as they continue to collude and connive to destroy us! Wole Soyinka doesn’t mind, he never ‘respected elders’ in his own days.”

