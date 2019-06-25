The police on Tuesday arraigned a 30-year-old salesgirl, Temitope Akinola, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N2 million from Coca-cola depot.

Akinola, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft.

The Prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Nov. 16, 2018 and June 2019, at the Sound Foundation Area in Oko-Afo area of Lagos State.

Ikem said that the defendant, being a salesgirl to Ocean Crown Coca-cola depot, allegedly converted into her use, the sum of N2 million being the proceeds realised from the sale of the product.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaya adjourned the case until July 17 for further hearing.

