By Paul Iyoghojie

A Sales Manager with the Geneith Pharmaceutical Company, Nduka Udachi Brown, 38 has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N17,243,268 he realised from the sales of the goods belonging to his employer instead of remitting the money into his emplyer’s account.

A police source alleged that the accused was ordered arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone Command, Lagos, following a complain by the management of Geneith Pharmaceutical Company

account but that the accused sold the goods and allegedly converted the money to his use.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a four-count of obtaining goods by false pretence, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon informed the court in charge No: H/22/2019 that the accused committed the offences in Oshodi, Lagos.

Solomon told the court that the management of Generith Pharmaceutical Company entrusted goods worth N17,243,268 in the care of the accused to sell and remit the money into their account, but that the accused

sold the goods and converted the proceeds to his use.

He said that the complainant uncovered the alleged fraud when they took stocks of the goods in their warehouse.

Solomon said the offences committed were punishable under Section 411, 314 (a) (b), 287 (1) and 168 (d) of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences in the open court and Magistrate A.M Davies granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 20 July, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody till he perfected the bail conditions.

