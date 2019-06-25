President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Leader of the Delegation, Sen Ayo Fasanmi, Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Immediate Past Deputy Governor of Osun Otunba (Mrs.) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, APC Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson,, Chief Segun Osoba, Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye, Immediate Past Oyo State Governor, Sen Abiola Ajimobi and others during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a delegation from the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Afenifere, who came to congratulate him on his re-election for a 2nd term in office at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.
Below are the photos:
President Muhammadu Buhari during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his re-election for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Afenifere chieftains
President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, and others during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
Immediate Past Deputy Governor, Osun State, Otunba (Mrs.) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson and others during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
R-L; Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinunbu and Foremr Governor, Chief Segun Osoba during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulatio him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
Immediate Past Deputy Governor, Osun State, Otunba (Mrs.) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, President Muhammadu Buhari, Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and others during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Leader f the Afenifere Delegation, Sen Ayo Fasanmi, Sen Olabiyi Durojaiyai, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba and Immediate Past Governor of Oyo State Sen Abiola Ajimobi during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his re-election for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Immediate Past Deputy Governor of Osun Otunba (Mrs.) Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, Leader of the Delegation, Sen Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Segun Osoba, Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye, Immediate Past Oyo State Governor, Sen Abiola Ajimobi and others during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his reelection for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
President Buhari hosting Afenifere delegates in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Permanent Secretaries of Ministries during the Visit of the Afenifere to congratulates him on his re-election for a 2nd term in office held at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 25 2019.
Related
Join the conversation