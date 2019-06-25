The Lagos State Government on Tuesday debunked rumours making the rounds on the airwaves and social media that it has re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise and vehicular restriction, urging residents to ignore it in its entirety.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Mr Biodun Bamgboye, the government emphasized that no restriction would take place on the last Saturday in this month of June or any other month until otherwise decided.

He said there was no basis for the apprehension by some people that they might have their business or social engagements disrupted by the vehicular restriction between the hours of 7 and 10am which normally signposted such environmental sanitation exercises.

The Permanent Secretary added that one of the proactive measures undertaken by the governor on his first day in office was to sign an Executive Order that bordered on declaration of zero tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of refuse all over the state and did not include restriction for environmental sanitation exercise.

Bamgboye explained that what the governor said about the monthly environmental sanitation was that if indeed there was a need to reintroduce the exercise which was cancelled by the last administration, it would be with the popular support of majority of residents of Lagos.

He added that the resolve of the present administration was to ensure that all machinery were put in motion to have a cleaner, safer and sustainable environment for all the residents.

Bamgboye said the present administration in Lagos State was not unmindful of the status of the State as the commercial nerve Centre of the nation and would ensure that the general public was duly notified if and indeed when a decision was taken on the reintroduction of the exercise.

