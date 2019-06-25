The Eko Club of Lagos has urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to work with the executive arm of government for the benefits of the masses.

The club asked him to pilot the affairs of the House in a way that would promote good working relationship between the executive and the Legislature.

President of the Club, Dr. Shamsudeen Ade Dosunmu, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the club in Lagos by Gbajabiamilla, said that was the only way to ensure delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He congratulated the speaker on his election, saying that the news was received with joy and enthusiasm by members of the club.

Dosunmu urged the speaker to work for the good of the country, while praying to God to grant him divine wisdom and understanding in discharging the duties of the exalted position.

In his response, Gbajabiamila thanked the club and promised not to let them down, saying that he visited the club during the general election to solicit for their support because the club was so important politically, socially and economically.

