A medical doctor, Oyedeji Alagbe, on Tuesday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court that there was forceful penetration into a seven-year-old girl allegedly defiled by her neighbour.

“My conclusion is that there has been forceful blunt penetration into the client’s vagina which can only be caused by a penis, finger or any smooth surfaced solid object,” he said.

Alagbe, who works at the Mirabel Center, Ikeja, a sexual assault referral centre, testified as the first prosecution witness in a case of defilement against one Moses Semojid.

The centre is located within the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The doctor, who was led in evidence by state counsel, Mrs Fehinti Ogbemudia, said that the seven-year-old was brought to Mirabel Center on May 27, 2018, following referral from the Adekunle Police Station.

He said that from the medical examination he carried out on the child, it was discovered that the hymen of the child was not intact.

“She had intense redness on the vestibule (wall of the vagina), it was also found on the urethra (where urine passes through),” he said.

During cross examination, defence counsel, Mr Ikenna Okoli, asked whether the medical examination indicated specifically that Semojid defiled the child.

Alagbe said that the result of the examination did not indict anyone, but added that the girl mentioned the defendant as the person who defiled her.

Ogbemudia had told the court during Semoji’s arraignment that he lured the child to his room in the guise that he wanted to send her to buy sachet water for him.

He said that the alleged defilement occurred on May 24, 2018, at Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos State.

She said that Semojid penetrated the child’s vagina with finger, in contravention of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates up to life imprisonment for child defilement.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for continuation of trial.

