The trial of the former Chairman of Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni over alleged N4.5billion fraud charge slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, will resume 10 October.

Justice Valentine Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Apo, Abuja, on June 24, 2019, gave the new date on Monday.

Ayeni is being tried for alleged criminal breach of trust, along with Timothy Ajani Oguntayo, for allegedly conspiring at different times to fraudulently divert depositors’ funds domiciled at Skye Bank Plc for personal use.

At Monday’s proceedings, the lead defence counsel, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, prayed for an adjournment to enable the defendant interface with the prosecution for the parties involved to make reconciliation easy.

“My lord, the defendant is taking sincere and positive step of reconciliation of the issues arising from the transaction leading to this charge. My Lord, we owe a duty to inform the court and at the same time ask for time for reconciliation in the interest of the state, as well as the defendant.

“Therefore, our humble application is for adjournment for this matter, while the first defendant continue to interface with the prosecution and every party involved to make the reconciliation work”, he said.

Earlier, the court took EFCC’s application on why the Commission refused to release the first defendant’s international passport. According to the prosecution counsel, Siraj Saeda, SAN, there is an ongoing investigation on the matter.

After listening to both lawyers, Justice Ashi, ordered the EFCC to submit the defendant’s international passport to the Court Registrar within 48 hours of ruling and thereafter, adjourned the case till October 10, 2019, for continuation of hearing.

