It was a horrible revelation on Monday at the Lagos State Special Offences Court when a 55-year old father, Eze Chukwuma, was arraigned for allegedly molesting his two daughters, aged 16 and 17, between the years 2008 and 2017 in his home at 2 Agbeke Close, Iyana-Era, Coker bus stop, Ijanikin, Lagos.

He was arraigned on two counts of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law CH. C17. Vol 3, Law of Lagos of State, 2015.

Chukwuma, according to PUNCH METRO allegedly started molesting his daughters after the death of his wife in February 2008.

According to the 16-year-old daughter, the suspect, who allegedly deflowered her in 2008, took turns with the sisters every night.

She added that one of her elder sisters absconded from home after she could no longer endure the incessant sexual harassment.

The medium quoted the girl’s statement made to police as saying, “The whole thing started when my mother died in February 2008. My father brought us back from the village in Ebonyi State to Lagos and started harassing my elder sister sexually; two of my elder sisters were already staying with him then. When we got to the house, we couldn’t find one of my sisters.

“So, I asked my eldest sister and she said that she ran away from the house when she could no longer bear daddy’s sexual harassment.

“My eldest sister stayed and endured everything, because she would soon finish secondary school. My eldest sister later gained admission to the university and since then has not come home, neither has she spoken with my father.

“At a point, I was left at home with my two other sisters and at night, my father would ask us to separate ourselves so that he could sleep with one person first before going for the other. Sometimes, he would threaten to stab us if we refused to allow him to have his way.”

The presiding judge, Justice Abiola Sholadoye, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri Medium Prison and adjourned the case till October 28 for trial.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

