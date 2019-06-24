The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zone has revealed that majority of the suspects arrested for fraud were young Nigerians, whose ages ranged from 18 to 40.

Mr Friday Ebelo, the Zonal Head of the zone who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday warned parents to guide their ward aright.

“In the last six months, our analysis of crime indices revealed that most of the suspects arrested were young Nigerians who have potential to be great in life.

“We implore parents to ensure accurate guidance of their wards through re-orientation and constant check on them, particularly those in schools.

“The commission is not unmindful that these are Nigerian citizens who can be better. We must also be wary while we try to be our brother’s keepers, particularly on shoddy transactions,’’ he said.

Ebelo also revealed that the zone secured 83 convictions out 107 cases filed in courts in six months.

He said that the zone received 481 petitions out of which 117 were rejected based on jurisdiction and 364 approved for investigation.

The Ibadan zone of the commission oversees Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States.

He said that the convictions were secured in various courts in the zone, saying that the commission recovered an aggregate sum of N116, 945, 981.68.

He said that foreign-related recoveries included 39,125 US dollars, 1,800 euros and 50 pounds from January to June 21.

The EFCC zonal head said that the commission also recovered 65 vehicles out of which 54 were registered and 11 unregistered.

Ebelo said that the EFCC was collaborating with other security agencies to curb kidnapping and other crimes, saying that such activities were fallout of underdevelopment.

He described the plan by the Oyo State Government to set up an anti-corruption agency in the state as a welcome development, saying that such would help fight corruption in our society.

According to him, it is a welcome development as long as it is an effort to curb corrupt practices and promote the well-being of the society.

“This space is enough for all of us to work,’’ he said.

Ebelo allayed fear of cases being influenced by prominent Nigerians, saying their cases were not time-bound and could come up any time after thorough investigation.

He appreciated the tremendous cooperation of the media, saying the media had effectively played their roles as dependable partners.

“While we look forward to a more robust and engaging relationship with you, we like to implore the Nigerian public to show more commitment to the fight against corruption.

“This is our country and we all have the responsibility to make it better for ourselves and the coming generations. If we fail to act, we will all suffer the consequences.

“Let us work together to ensure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum so that we will enjoy peace, security and development that are much more guaranteed in orderly and crime-free society,’’ Ebelo said.

