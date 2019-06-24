Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has waded into the raging controversy over whether the young man that dislodged Professor Wole Soyinka from a plane’s seat was right in insisting on his right or showing respect to ‘old age’.

In a tweet Monday, FFK slammed the young man as disrespectful and irreverent, counselling those who may think like the man: “We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising”.

The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespecful and irreverant.We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising.#wolesoyinka pic.twitter.com/zFITO7PRu9 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 24, 2019

The incident happened on a flight, in which oil and energy mogul, Tonye Patrick Cole, was a witness.

Tonye Cole was shocked by the behaviour of the young man, to a man who commands respect and adoration worldwide.

