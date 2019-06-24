Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has waded into the raging controversy over whether the young man that dislodged Professor Wole Soyinka from a plane’s seat was right in insisting on his right or showing respect to ‘old age’.
In a tweet Monday, FFK slammed the young man as disrespectful and irreverent, counselling those who may think like the man: “We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising”.
The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespecful and irreverant.We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising.#wolesoyinka pic.twitter.com/zFITO7PRu9
The incident happened on a flight, in which oil and energy mogul, Tonye Patrick Cole, was a witness.
Tonye Cole was shocked by the behaviour of the young man, to a man who commands respect and adoration worldwide.
Much as I agree with you FFK on many your write ups , however, I defer on this a little. Prof is my idol and one of the few Nigerians I do respect quite a lot. I was little taken aback that Prof did not respect the young man’s right in the first place. I am of the opinion that he could have fatherly ask the young man to allow him that space since he was already occupying it. You see, FFK, you guys cannot expect miracle on human rights in Nigeria if you are mindless of these little ones. Respect, they say is reciprocal. The young man may have thought that in Nigeria, you have no right as long as you are nobody. How about that? Nevertheless, the young man ought to have allowed him be but it did not go that way.