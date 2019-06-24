Professor Wole Soyinka: embarrassed by a young man in a flight

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has waded into the raging controversy over whether the young man that dislodged Professor Wole Soyinka from a plane’s seat was right in insisting on his right or showing respect to ‘old age’.

In a tweet Monday, FFK slammed the young man as disrespectful and irreverent, counselling those who may think like the man: “We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising”.

Read Fani Kayode’s tweet:

The incident happened on a flight, in which oil and energy mogul, Tonye Patrick Cole, was a witness.

Tonye Cole was shocked by the behaviour of the young man, to a man who commands respect and adoration worldwide.

