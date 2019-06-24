A woman has been arrested for posing as an official from the Lagos State Governor’s Office at Italian Embassy in a bid to secure visas for some members of the public.

It was gathered that the middle-aged woman (name withheld) was arrested at the weekend following an intelligence on the usage of the Governor’s office to seek visas for some people.

A statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu said the suspect, via an e-mail sent to the Embassy of Italy in Lagos allegedly posed as an official of Lagos State government and sought the country’s visas for some unsuspecting Nigerians.

The government said the embassy, however, wrote to the Governor’s Office to authenticate the claims, which were later found to be false.

It said the letter from the Italian embassy led to further investigation and her subsequent arrest and interrogation.

The government said, although, she denied the allegation claiming that her email was hacked, the Lagos State Governor’s office had sent the matter to the appropriate security agencies for appropriate action.

In the light of this, the Governor’s office had alerted members of the public to be wary of some people who might fraudulently use the office to commit criminal act.

In the meantime, the office has warned members of the public not to deal with any persons who paraded themselves as government representatives in consular matters.

