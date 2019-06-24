The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Ebonyi residents to embrace its people-oriented products and programmes designed to positively change their economic fortunes.

Mr Sam Okogbue, the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication of the bank, made the call on Monday in Abakaliki during a sensitisation programme on CBN’s services and products.

Okogbue said that the bank initiated different people-oriented policies, including enlightenment on the need to open bank accounts, use of mobile money payment system and Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Others, he said, were the effective use of bank accounts, use of Point of Sales (POS) payment method and ways to access its Anchor Borrower loan scheme, among others.

He said: “CBN wants to be the bank for the peasant farmer, ‘akara’ seller, all categories of small scale entrepreneurs among others.

“We encourage our people to engage in local production as our anchor borrower scheme assists our farmers to massively produce farm produce such as rice.

“Ebonyi is among the states that has the best rice mills in the country and we have assisted its farmers to engage in massive production of the commodity.

“The country used to spend $1billion on rice importation but the mass production of rice locally has generated massive employment for the people,” he said.

Okogbue urged the people to open bank accounts to be able to benefit from the CBN financial schemes.

Mr Nnanna Chukwu, an official of the Payment System Department of CBN, advised the people to make use of the mobile money mode of transaction, in addition to opening bank accounts.

“When you register with a mobile money outlet, you will be issued a mobile wallet. All these help to promote cashless policies that most people have not identified-with.

“The cashless policy reduces the risk of citizens carrying cash, such as armed robbery attacks, fire incidents, among others,” he said.

He also advised the people to make use of their ATM cards and not release the PIN numbers to anybody to avoid being fraud victims.

Mrs Ngozi Eze, Senior Manager, Currency Operations Department of CBN, advised the people not to mutilate or spray naira notes because they remained the country’s symbols.

“Any one caught committing these offences will face six months imprisonment, option of N50, 000 fine or both,” she said.

A participant, Mrs Chika Egwu, thanked CBN for providing the opportunity for Ebonyi residents, saying that she benefited immensely from the training.

