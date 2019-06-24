The BET Awards celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

The 2019 BET Awards show, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, featured a number of contemporary pop and rap artists who have been dominating the charts, as well as artists viewed as icons in the African-American community.

Dancer and singer, Ciara was one of the stars who graced the Microsoft Theatre in a lovely orange dress, dripping some serious hotness.

