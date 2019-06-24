Nigeria’s singing sensation Burna Boy on Sunday was a no-show at the BETAwards 2019 night at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, where he won the Best International Act Award.

However, the Nigerian sent his mom Bose Ogulu, who doubles as his manager to receive the award on his behalf with a powerful message to BETAward organisers and the galaxy of African American artists at the event.

“Please remember that you were Africans, BEFORE YOU WERE ANYTHING”, Bose said.

Bose delivered the message with the right cadence and earned a rapturous applause. Thanks to Raro Lae for the video clip, watch Bose on stage:

Burna Boy’s mom and manager receives his Best International Act Award. “Please remember that you were Africans, BEFORE 👏🏾YOU👏🏾WERE👏🏾ANYTHING” – Bose Ogulu cc @burnaboy #betawards pic.twitter.com/yp9VMKHOTM — Raro Lae (@TheRaroLae) June 24, 2019

