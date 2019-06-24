Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, Naira Marley and others were caught in a video partying on Billionaire, Ned Nwoko’s private jet.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Others at the party were Broda Shagi and friends of Regina Daniels.

In the video, Marley was head singing, saying, “Am I a Yahoo Boy?”

All artistes on board the jets were having fun, singing and dancing with gutter language in their mouth.

Regina Daniels is reportedly married to Nwoko, with the marriage drawing lots of controversies and criticism from the public.

Watch video here:

