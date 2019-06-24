One of the two pilots involved in the midair collision of two Eurofighter warplanes over northeastern Germany on Monday is dead, broadcaster n-tv reported, citing local police.

Two Eurofighter warplanes crashed during training in Germany after colliding, with both pilots managing to use their ejector seats, the German air force said earlier on Monday.

The crashed occurred in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the Interior Ministry said.

Earlier reports said the two pilots of the Typhoon EF2000T jets ejected safely.

The accident during a training flight happened over northern Fleesensee Lake near the town of Malchow, a tweet showed. Another tweet said the crash triggered some forest fire, which is spreading because of drought.

