The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday.

This would occur, according to the weather forecast agency, in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Minna, Makurdi and Jos, and most parts of the central states.

It predicted cloudy conditions, with slim chances of thunderstorms over Gombe, Bauchi, Makurdi, Mambilla Plateau and Lokoja axis in afternoon and evening’.

NiMet said day and night temperatures would be between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius and 15 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms are also expected in states like Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse and Kano axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted that partly cloudy condition would likely prevail over the entire northern region for the rest of the day with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“In Southern States, Cloudy conditions are expected with chances of moderate rainfall over the coast of the southeast in the morning hours.

“Rain is anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius,’’ said the agency.

