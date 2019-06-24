Newcastle Manager, Rafael Benitez has left the club, it was confirmed on Monday by the club’s management.

Newcastle had wanted to tie down Benitez with a new contract, but it it was unsuccessful as the club said the coach would leave the club on June 30.

According to the club, it was with disappointment that it announced that Benítez would be leaving Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June, 2019.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives,” the club said.

Newcastle also added that Rafael’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, would also leave the club on 30th June.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved. “We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty. The process to appoint a successor will now begin,” it said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

