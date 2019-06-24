Prince Harry has reportedly ‘had enough’ of royal life amid near-constant rumours of feuds within the royal family.

The renewed speculation comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the only senior royals to snub Royal Ascot last week – despite it being an event close to the Queen’s heart.

While Meghan’s maternity leave may have given her a free pass to miss out on festivities, Harry’s absence was largely unexplained, and left many tongues wagging.

In fact, insiders are reportedly worried the non-attendance could spell bigger problems for the prince, who has largely kept his distance from older brother, Prince William, in the past year.

“Harry never usually misses an opportunity to let his hair down with his brother and cousins, so him not being at Ascot was extremely telling,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“It suggests he’s had enough of royal life, even his favourite parts.”

Once dubbed the ‘party prince’ by much of the world’s press, Harry has been credited with undergoing a complete lifestyle change since meeting Meghan in 2016.

On the same day his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, schmoozed in the Royal Box at Ascot, Harry was giving a speech to raise awareness about landmines – a cause first focused on by his mother Princess Diana.

But such charity-based priorities are apparently another indicator the duke is continuing to distance himself from the famous clan.

“This recent change in behaviour from Harry is a clear behaviour that he’s determined to ignore royal protocol and do what makes him happy,” the publication’s source claimed.

Since baby Archie’s birth last month, the royal couple have largely stayed out of the spotlight – bar one joint appearance at Trooping the Colour in celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

In the intervening time, rumours of a rift between the royal brothers have again began to swirl, particularly after their once-joint Royal Foundation was dissolved last week.

