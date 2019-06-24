Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has posted photos of his, Burna Boy and mom Bose Ogulu chilling out in Los Angeles, hours before the BETAwards at Microsoft Theatre.

The ‘commonsense’ senator tweeted his best wishes to the 27 year-old Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter ahead of the award.

It turned out that Burna Boy a.ka, Damini Ogulu emerged in a field of seven artistes to clinch the 2019 Best International Act.

“With @burnaboy and his mum at the #BETAwards2019 in LA, where he is a nominee for Best International Act. I am hoping he wins. Developing the entertainment industry is one of my life’s passions and it gives me great joy to see Nigerian acts shine brightly on the world stage”, Ben Bruce tweeted.

