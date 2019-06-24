Vice President Osinbajo prays for Nigeria at RCCG Parish in New York

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended a church service on Sunday at the RCCG Regional Parish in New York, United States, where he gave a sermon and also prayed fervently for Nigeria.

On the same day, he held a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians living in the city.

The Vice President arrived the city early on Sunday to begin a five day visit, that will also take him to Washington D.C to meet US Vice President Mike Pence.

Osinbajo

Osinbajo gives a sermon at the church

Osinbajo meets some young Nigerians

Osinbajo at a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians in New York. R-L; Prof. Tijjani Mohammad-Bande, Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations; Rtd. Justice Sylvanus Asofor; VP Osinbajo, Mr. Ben Okoyen, Consul General and one of Nigeria in diaspora’s representative

Osinbajo with a Nigerian at the event

VP Osinbajo addresses Nigerians

VP Osinbajo with Prof Dehlia Umuuna of Criminal Justice Institute of the Harvard Law School.