A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck near Australia’s north coast – sparking panic and an evacuation of schools, offices and hotels across Darwin.

The monster earthquake happened in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday.

Residents in Darwin who felt the shake reported it went for more than two minutes. Some said it was felt for about five minutes, according to ntnews.com.

‘My house is still shaking in Palmerston. And back wall is slightly cracked,’ one person posted.

‘I literally just ran out of the house, it was shaking so much,’ another person wrote on Twitter.

Some buildings and schools have been evacuated as a precaution. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the quake.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is no tsunami threat.

The quake was also felt on Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali and the East Timor capital of Dili.

The quake, initially recorded at a magnitude of 7.2, hit out at sea at a depth of 220km.

There was no tsunami warning due to the quake’s depth, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

