Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi is no doubt a family man going by his display of affection for his daughters and Russian partner Olga Diyachenko on social media.

In a recent post, Mikel shared a photo of his partner and their twin daughters and referred to them as ‘My world, my everything’.

Mikel and Olga are yet to officially tie the knot despite being together for more than seven years.

