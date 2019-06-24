A jealous lover has stabbed another lover to death during a fight over a woman.

The two rivals in Zimbabwe had engaged themselves in a brutal fight over the same woman, with one of them killing the other.

Michael Munapo (19) from Zimunya in Manicaland suspected that his girlfriend Miriam Chabikwa was also seeing another man.

The jealousy Munapo was reported to have angrily confronted the now deceased, Blessing Mhondera over the matter.

The issue was said to have quickly degenerated into violence and an angry Munapo stabbed Mhondera with a knife in the neck.

Unfortunately, Mhondera bled profusely and died upon admission at Mutare Provincial Hospital, The Manica Post reports.

Munapo appeared before Mutare High Court judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera facing charges of murder.

Justice Mwayera sentenced Munapo to 10 years in prison after convicting him of the crime.

