Italian Mafia boss Rocco Morabito has fled Uruguayan police cell in Montevideo,

El Pais reported that Morabito and three other detainees escaped on Sunday through the roof of the Police Headquarters of Montevideo and entered a neighbor’s house.

One of the prisoners had already escaped from a prison in Brazil.

The ex-boss of the Calabrian mafia was going to be extradited in the coming months.

“The king of cocaine in Milan” was detained since 2017 in Central Prison.

With him, three other delinquents who were awaiting his extradition escaped.

The Uruguayan police put out a wanted notice for the four jail breakers.

