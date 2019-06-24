Instagram comic act Ereme popularly known as Twyse, shared a very touching story of how difficult things were for him in 2016.

The multi talented comedian says he was depressed and homeless, sought help from different people, but only one person came to his aid by giving him cash. The person is a lady, although he didn’t mention her name for personal reasons.

Read his post:

Today i was reflecting on my past and i remembered the year 2016. Tragedy struck. My mom was forced to retire back then, i lost the room i and my bro @willteg were renting, i had food poison, my health and sanity deteriorated, i lost contact with most of my family and lost everything except my clothes and the air i was breathing and even though i was contemplating taking my life, The Universe found its way to change that story. People promised heaven and earth that period (i won’t mention names), some people took advantage of the whole situation and created multiple Go Fund Me accounts to dupe my fans but all is well. My former manager (even though the guy still dey vex me 😂) put me under his roof back then while i was sorting my shit together and THIS WOMAN IN THIS PICTURE WAS THE ONLY PERSON THAT OFFERED ME SOME MONEY FOR MY UPKEEP. Keyword : ONLY! She didn’t even preach to me. Her gift was the true and only gospel I needed back then. Sometimes when i start losing hope in humanity and trust, i just remember her. She even invited me to her church but eleshe like me, I didn’t go 😂🤦🏽‍♂️… My Mom is getting back on her feet, I and my bro are good now in our own separate cribs and we hope things only get better from here. I want to use this medium to say I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU MA. For this thing you have done in my life, may you and your entire family never know lack. Whether your enemies like it or not, you will reap the good seed you sowed in my life in multiple folds. I can’t thank you enough ma. I don’t want to tag you before guys go rush your page ma😂🙏. | Shout out to all my supporters too, some girls were even crying begging me to have hope, it was then i knew that oloshi ni Twyse yi 😂🙌. I appreciate everyone of you but this post is about this woman, so please help me celebrate her in this moment and speak positively into her life in the comment section. Thank you all ❤️. Happy Sunday #twyseandfamily

