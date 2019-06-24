By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday said the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage in the state civil service is a ‘done-deal’.

Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on the forthcoming celebration of the 2019 Public Service Day, which he said had been moved to August for certain reasons.

The HoS said the for the delay in implementation was because the new administration was just trying to settle down.

“The governor is just taking over the reigns of administration in Lagos, in the meantime consolidating on getting all the facts and figures regarding our current financial status.

“And as soon as all of those are done, it will be a matter of whether we are implementing the minimum wage, our own minimum wage or whether or not there are other incentives that will be added”, assuring that “it will definitely take off in the nearest possible shortest time,” he said.

According to the HoS, the public service Day which is celebrated annually globally on June 23rd was to recognize the value of service to humanity as well as to appreciate and recognize workers in the public service and to highlight the contributions of public servants to development efforts worldwide.

Muri-Okunola stated that the theme for this year’s event was ”Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through effective Delivery of Services, Innovative Transformation & Accountable Institutions,” which he said was in line with the state government’s commitment to improving public service delivery to the citizenry.

He stated apart from mainstreaming corporate planning in its overall governance reform programme and in its approach to ensuring effective service delivery, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had underlined, by pronouncements and actions so far, its determination to ensure that service delivery was optimized and that the high expectations of the people of Lagos State were met on a timely basis.

Muri-Okunola said this year’s Public Service Day fell on a Sunday and coincided with the period of transition to a new administration, and that it had become imperative to postpone this year’s Public Service Day celebration to the month of August in order to allow for proper preparation for the series of events for the week long celebration.

The HoS added the programme of events would be announced at a later date, while expressing joy in the Lagos State Public Service for its depth of quality, demonstrated determination and commitment to remain the most vibrant Public Service in Nigeria,

He urged the workers to roll up their sleeves and gear up for the challenges ahead, as the reward for hard work is more work, saying that there was always room for improvement.

