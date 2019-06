Hit maker, songwriter and highly acclaimed Port Harcourt first son – Duncan Mighty, releases a banging new single entitled “Sweet Love“.

The singer has been involved in a few beautiful songs this year, including ‘Halle‘ by Iyanya, ‘Disappoint You‘ by Itootok, ‘Man Must Wack‘ by MC Galaxy, ‘Chukwu Oma‘ by Slizzy E and ‘Genevieve‘ by Magnito. This is his second official single for the year and it comes after the release of his previous single ‘Amaechi Nu Wike’.

