Charles Okocha aka Igwe TuPac and one of Nollywood’s talented actor has undergone an emergency surgery in California.

The ”nunu gang and accolades” frontliner revealed that he and his son went for a 5 day vacation when the incident occured.

He wrote:

Thank God for a successful medical surgery. went for a 5 days Vacay trip to California with my son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay. We all should all get close to God Man propose God dispose. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest #nunugang

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

