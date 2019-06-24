Cardi B performs at the BETAwards. held at Microsoft Theatre Los Angeles


Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, Beyonce, Burna Boy are some of the winners that have emerged at the BETAwards 2019 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B won Album of the Year, while Beyonce won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Here is a list of nominees and winners

Album of the year
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija


Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis

Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.

Best movie
“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”

Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brow

Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice
“I Like It,” Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“In My Feelings,” Drake
“Trip,” Ella Mai *WINNER
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott ft. Drake