Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, Beyonce, Burna Boy are some of the winners that have emerged at the BETAwards 2019 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B won Album of the Year, while Beyonce won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Here is a list of nominees and winners

Album of the year

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Best new artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby *WINNER

Queen Naija



Viewers’ choice award

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King *WINNER

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis



Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Ella Mai

H.E.R. Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor.

Best movie

“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER

“Creed 2″

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give”

Young stars award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brow

Best international act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice

“I Like It,” Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Trip,” Ella Mai *WINNER

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott ft. Drake

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

