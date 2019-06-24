Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, Beyonce, Burna Boy are some of the winners that have emerged at the BETAwards 2019 in Los Angeles.
Cardi B won Album of the Year, while Beyonce won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Here is a list of nominees and winners
Album of the year
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija
Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best movie
“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”
Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brow
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
