Burna Boy has won the Best International Act at the 2019 BETAwards in Los Angeles. He beat five other contenders that included compatriot Mr Eazi.

Others were Aka (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (U.K.), Dosseh (France), Giggs (U.K.)

Although Nigerian singer was a no-show at the event held at Microsoft Theatre, he was represented by his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Bose walked gingerly to the stage and announced he has a message from her son: Please remember that you were Africans, BEFORE 👏🏾YOU👏🏾WERE👏🏾ANYTHING” – Bose said.

Each year, the BET Awards ceremony celebrates Black entertainers in music, television, movies, sports, and more.

“”This is our show celebrating our people and our talent and our network. This is the biggest night in entertainment,” said host Regina Hall.

