Football superstar, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi clocks 32 today, as millions of fans all over the world hail his exploit and wish him well.

Messi was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.

The Barcelona star, who is currently in Brazil for the Copa America, is idolised by many because of his football prowess and wizardry.

Often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has a record-tying five Ballon d’Or awards, four of which he won consecutively, and a record six European Golden Shoes.

He has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he has won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copas del Rey.

A prolific goalscorer and a creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (419), a La Liga and European league season, 50; most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League (8), and most assists in La Liga (169) and the Copa América (11).

He has scored over 695 senior career goals for club and country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

