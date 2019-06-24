Veteran Nigerian comedian – Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome known as Alibaba celebrates his 54th birthday today; June 24th 2019. Alibaba was born in Warri, Delta state, to the royal family of Agbarha Otor.

A graduate of Ambrose Alli University who studied Religious Studies and Philosophy, he began his comedy career in the 90s and launched his company- Alibaba Hicuppuray 3rd in 1993. He is known as one of the pioneers of stand up comedy and is also being commended as a great force in fighting for the nobility of the profession. He has also featured in a couple of Nollywood movies including; The Wedding Party and 10 Days in Suncity. Today, he is married with five kids.

