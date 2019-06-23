The wives of chairmen of 23 local government areas ( LGAs) of Kaduna state have made commitment to support the ongoing fight against malnutrition in their respective areas.

They expressed the commitment in a communiqué made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

They pledged do whatever possible, within their reach and ability, to ensure that “nutrition is given the prominence it deserves.“

“We, the wives of the local government chairmen of Kaduna state, having recognised the seriousness of malnutrition in our communities, agreed to support our husbands and the state government to end the scourge.

“We will equally advocate to our husbands on the need to take nutrition activities seriously, to check the prevalence of malnutrition and its implications on the lives of our children.

“We also pledge to, as a matter of urgency, facilitate the mobilisation of resources for nutrition interventions and carry out sensitisation campaigns in our respective local government areas.

“We will assist in facilitating the tracking of funds allocated for nutrition interventions in our local government areas to ensure that the funds are released on time and used appropriately for maximum impact,“ they said.

The wives also agreed to establish nutrition programmes and be actively involved in nutrition related activities in their respective local government areas.

“This we will do by facilitating the formation of functional Local Government Food and Nutrition Committee, establishment of Community Infant and Young Child Feeding and participate in biannual Maternal, Newborn and Child Health week”, they pledged.

